Family remembers crash victims after organs donated to others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At least four people received organs from a 15-year-old boy and his mother after they died in a crash on I-40 over the weekend.

Lashanda Reeves, 42; and her sons Patrick, 15, and Eric, 11, were all in the car that was struck by a semi-truck.

Reeves and Patrick did not survive, and Eric is in critical condition, but slowly improving, according to family.

Fred James, Reeves’ uncle, said that donating Patrick’s organs was a hard decision.

“The selfish side of me said ‘I can’t do that.’ And then I said ‘let me think about it.’ And then I got to thinking that’s a part of Patrick that could continue living,” James said.

James was Reeves’ uncle, but was more like her father. Reeves’ mom died during childbirth, so James and his wife took her in, with the help of his siblings.

He said Reeves was a talker and stubborn, but also very caring.

“Anybody would called her to do something. I’d say: ‘You can’t do that for everybody. You just, you gotta put a limit on it.’ (She would say) ‘Okay, okay.’ Somebody would call her, she would go help them, take them somewhere, do this. It just was her,” James said.

Reeves would do anything for her boys, James said. Even if that meant he needed to help her do it.

She didn’t have a hard time finding a job, but had a hard time keeping one.

James said that was because Reeves had a learning disability, but most people would never know it.

Patrick (left), Fred James (top middle), Eric (bottom middle) and Lashanda Reeves (right).

Reeves could, and would, talk to anyone for as long as possible.

He said that both boys took after their mother, but especially Patrick.

“If he saw a kid or somebody that he thought he could help, he was on it. I mean, that’s just the way he was,” James said.

He said Patrick liked to prank everyone and would cause a little trouble in school, but he was very well-liked by his peers and teachers.

Patrick loved to play baseball, but also played a little basketball and was good at track.

James said he was also a good brother.

Patrick (right) showing brotherly love to Eric (left).

“You did not mess with his little brother. I mean, they’d argue like cats and dogs but…he was a good big brother,” James said.

James said Reeves, Patrick and Eric were on their way to his home on the night of the crash.

He said that Reeves’ home caught fire about two weeks prior, so they were staying with him and his wife.

James said he was trying to call Patrick to find out where they were, but he kept getting his voicemail.

He tried looking for him via ‘FindMy’ application. The phone pinged near I-40, but he and his wife noticed it wasn’t moving.

James figured the phone was being used by someone else, thinking it could’ve been stolen after the fire.

Eventually James got a call from Patrick’s phone, but the person who called wasn’t his great-nephew.

James said he was told to go to the hospital because his family had been in a serious crash.

As James was on his way to the hospital, driving fast with his headlights on, he was pulled over by an officer.

After telling the officer why he was driving like that, he suggested James try an alternate route because there was a bad wreck on I-40 blocking the lanes.

James had no idea at the time that it was his family in that crash.

After getting to UT Medical Center, James was told Reeves was not going to make it.

After a little time went by, he learned Patrick wasn’t going to make it either.

James said that doctors started asking him about organ donation, but he first told them there was no way he could do that.

He said that the doctors mentioned how Patrick’s organs could save other people’s lives, and he thought it was the only way Patrick could continue living as well.

Come to find out, James and his family knew of a few friends and relatives needing organs.

Patrick playing baseball when he was little.

Patrick’s father told James that one of Patrick’s cousins needed a kidney.

Two of his wife’s coworkers need organs as well. They got Patrick’s other kidney and his liver.

Patrick’s heart was also donated to a family member.

James said the whole family was happy that not only was Patrick saving other people’s lives, but his organs would be going to people they knew.

“That will be a part of Patrick that can keep living, you know. We were just all elated, you know, that we knew somebody that was going to be getting a part of Patrick,” James said.

He said that doctors also took some organs from Reeves; her corneas and some skin grafts, but he didn’t know who would be receiving them.

James said Eric hasn’t been truly awake since the crash, so he hasn’t been told about his mother and brother.

“If we wakes up and asks ‘where’s my mom, my brother?’ I just don’t know how I would (tell him). That’s been the hardest thing for me,” James said.

He said Eric was showing good signs of improvement Wednesday morning, so they are very hopeful he recovers.

LATEST STORIES