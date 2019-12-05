Family says Las Vegas woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria after medical procedure

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley woman is fighting for her life after her family says she contracted a rare flesh-eating bacteria after she underwent a medical procedure at a local hospital.

The Cope family believes 22-year-old Ashleigh Cope developed necrotizing fasciitis after the medical procedure.

It’s a rare bacterial condition that, if left untreated, can result in death.

Cope was diagnosed with the rare flesh-eating bacteria last week.

“She went to the doctors and later they diagnosed her with necrotizing fasciitis and it affected her whole body from her shoulders to her toes,” said Sydney Frank, Cope’s friend.

Cope underwent a medical procedure at a hospital in Henderson. Within 12 hours, she was sick. Cope’s family will not reveal specific details until she wakes up.

“It slowly shut down her organs and lowered her blood pressure and her heart rate and it eventually stopped her heartbeat for 6 minutes so now we have her on life support right now,” said Frank.

Not only has the infection spread throughout Cope’s body, her family says it has affected around 40% of her skin.

“They’re going to work on skin grafting and make sure the infection is completely gone of course first,” Frank said.

Cope has undergone six surgeries within the past seven days. The ordeal has been a nightmare for those closest to her.

“We had no clue. We had no clue what it was before this.”

Because Ashleigh is between jobs, she doesn't have insurance.