KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 26-year-old man that has not been seen since he left his place of employment on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The parents of Skyler Etgen say they have not been in contact with their son since he left Kawasaki Tennessee. Skyler is a 26-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He may be driving a silver 2010 Mazda with license plate number 9A1-4F6

The Police Department says Skyler is not wanted for a crime. They and his family just want to confirm that he is safe.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the MPD anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.