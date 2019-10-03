Family shares heartbreak after losing everything in West Knox Co. apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A number of families who called Country Club Apartments home are busy trying to find new homes after deputies say a woman used lighter fluid to start a fire.

Rural Metro Fire Department crews responded to a report of an apartment fire Tuesday around 6 p.m. in the 8000 block of Country Club Way.

No one was hurt and firefighters say 18 units of the Country Club Apartments were affected by either smoke, water or fire damage.

Christina Waldman, 46, was charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at County Club Apartments.

On Thursday, we spoke with the Ramirez family who says they’re heartbroken and in shock.

There is a video of the fire on Hortencia Ramirez’s phone that she says is hard to look at. Her 15-year-old son, David Ramirez, interpreted our conversation.

“We were just in the apartment and then next you know, we hear a knock on our door that the building was on fire,” said David.

The last few days have been filled with many emotions. Hortencia broke down during the interview and said she’s sad.

“She feels bad…because we basically don’t have anywhere to go,” explained David.

The Ramirez family had lived in their apartment for three years.

“Someone went inside to get some papers that were really important and he said everything was destroyed. The ceiling fell on the bedroom and everything was wet,” said David.

Hortencia says she wonders why this fire even happened.

“She says it’s sad the fact that the woman didn’t think of other people, that there were children and also she couldn’t think about what the after-effects would be,” added David.

The family has been looking for a new home but haven’t found one yet. In the meantime, they’re staying with family friends.

“It’s great that everyone is okay and everything, material things, don’t really matter. Things come and go, all that matters is that everyone’s safe,” said David.

How you can help

Country Club Apartment complex is collecting donations for all the families impacted by the fire: Diapers, clothing and bedding are most needed.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at 8400 Country Club Way in Knoxville.