Family tailgates in Middle TN hospital parking lot while waiting to meet newborn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lebanon woman was disappointed when she learned only one person could be by her side as she delivered her first baby at a hospital in Rutherford County.

As Megan Pullum approached her due date, she learned new rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic meant her husband would be allowed in the delivery room with her, while her mother, sister and other family members, would not be allowed to step foot inside the hospital.

“My dad kind of joked about it, ‘well, we’re still gonna be there Meg. We’re gonna find what room you’re maybe gonna be delivering in. You hold the baby up at the window. We’re gonna be there, we’ll be there in the parking lot’,” Pullum recalled.

It wasn’t a joke, though. On March 28, as Megan was giving birth at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, her family was right outside in the parking lot, tailgate-style.

“They’re literally counting down with us on speaker phone. ‘Push! You can do this!’ 1, 2, 3 all the way to 10,” Pullum explained. “I was like this is crazy, like I can hear my dad’s voice.”

She added, “looking back at the pictures of them in the parking lot, I was like man, my family is awesome.”

Pullum delivered a healthy baby girl and named her Madison. She said she wanted to share her story to let other new moms know it might seem scary giving birth during a pandemic, but it’s manageable and it will all be okay.

