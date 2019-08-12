Family targeted by stalker called “The Watcher” finally sells their home

WESTFIELD, N.J. (ABC) — A New Jersey family is trying to end the nightmare that all started when they bought what they thought was their dream home.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the idyllic home in Westfield, New Jersey for $1.3 million back in 2014, but because of a creepy series of letters from a stranger know as ‘The Watcher’ the family never moved in.

Now giving up their dream home and $400,000 in value.

The family’s attorney, Lee Levitt explained the scenario for his clients.

“It’s a great house, it’s a total nightmare and tragedy for my clients,” Levitt said.

The nightmare began just days after the house was sold.

‘The Watcher’ writing menacing and threatening diatribes, angry about renovations to the home, and detailing the movements of the family and their kids.

One letter saying “all of the windows and doors allow me to watch you and track you as you move through the house” another saying “I watch and wait for the day the young blood will be mine again.”

The family later tried to sue the old homeowners, who allegedly threw away a letter from ‘the Watcher’ a week before closing and never mentioned it.

In an interview with New York Magazine last year, Derek saying of the entire ordeal, “it’s like cancer, we think about it everyday.”

And despite surveillance cameras, private investigators, security firms and the authorities ‘the Watcher’ has never been found.