MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for a van that was stolen late last week, but it’s not just any van. It was the family vehicle for the Millsaps’ that they used a lot to get their 14-year-old son with cerebral palsy to and from his favorite place, the Tennessee Smokies stadium.

Carrie Millsaps, her husband Wesley Millsaps, and their son Mason were actually leaving a Smokies game when their van was stolen.

“We locked it up, left it, came back the next day with the thermostat and there was no car there to fix,” Carrie said.



It was just after the game when their van overheated, so they left it on the side of the road, planning to come back and fix it the next day.



“When we drove by we didn’t see the van,” Carrie said.



East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers reported that the 2006 Chrysler Town & Country van was last seen on I-40 West and Strawberry Plains Pike, and inside the van was Mason’s special needs stroller.



“I was just heartbroken, devastated, and I thought, well, what do we do now?” Carrie said. “Not only does it get us back and forth to our Smokies games, which he loves, but his therapy, and any doctors appointments.”



However, there was something else inside that Mason misses the most, a glove given to him by former Tennessee Smokies player David Berg.



“The black glove is a special glove, it’s just irreplaceable,” Wesley said. “Baseball makes him happier than anything.”



It’s a sport, and team that loves Mason back, which is why the loss of the glove is hard to accept, but just like fans, the community is stepping up to the plate to help Mason and his family. They created a GofundMe to help them get a new vehicle.



“Thank you to not only our local community, but the greater community and also our baseball community,” Wesley said. “You all have really reached out and really helped us, and really kept our spirits as high as they possibly can be.”

If you have any information on the location of the van, stroller or baseball glove or who did this you can remain anonymous when you submit a tip to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers.