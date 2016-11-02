Fans excited about Dolly Parton’s lifetime achievement CMA award

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Country music stars and fans alike are in Nashville getting ready for the biggest night in country music – The 50th CMA Awards. A big part of the show is a tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. She will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and her fans say it is well deserved.

The Chasing Rainbows Museum at Dollywood is a visual history lesson of Parton’s country music legacy. Some of her most famous outfits are on display, as are old pictures, videos and TV spots on continuous loop. It’s no surprise she’s one of the most loved musicians in the world.

“My husband and I, we both love her. I mean, who can’t? I think they’d be crazy if they didn’t love her,” said fan Marjorie Tindell from Florida. “The music, she’s so talented and she’s very loving and giving to other people, which I think is very important. She’s certainly not a selfish individual.”

Coleen Cronen came from Minnesota to check out the museum.

“I have a lot of her music, a lot of her records and I just enjoy in the car. We’ll listen to her,” she said.

Over the years, Parton has received numerous awards, including 10 CMAs, one for entertainer of the year. She’s also had a few hits and many people have their favorites.

The 50th annual CMA Awards will air on WATE 6 On Your Side beginning at 8 p.m.