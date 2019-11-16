Fans heading into Knoxville for Garth Brooks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – More than 80,000 fans are expected to fill Neyland Stadium to see Garth Brooks in concert Saturday night.

It’s the largest concert ever for the venue – and the first concert there in 16 years.

Several of those fans headed into Knoxville on Friday, exploring the town ahead of the crowds.

WATE 6 On your Side asked a few of those Garth music lovers why they chose to attend the Knoxville concert on the country artist’s Stadium Tour.

Here’s what they said:

“We come once a year just to see a (University of Tennessee) game. It’s an off week, so we won’t be missing the game to see the concert,” Patrice Barlow said.

“The second best thing to see in Neyland Stadium has to be Garth Brooks right,” Joseph Barlow rhetorically asked.

Joseph Barlow is from Johnson City, but currently lives in Austin, Texas with his family.

He said they are taking the opportunity to also tour the UT campus while in town for the concert, as their daughter will be graduating high school.

Another couple traveled from Connecticut, excited to see Garth Brooks perform during his Stadium Tour.

“We’ve seen him in Civic Center kind of settings. With that, maybe you have 15 to 20,000 people…We just want to see what (the Neyland Stadium) setting’s like to have 80-thousand people you know singing Garth Brooks songs. Should be fun,” Jeff Sands said.

Patty Sands is the avid Garth Brooks fan out of the two. She said she was getting Garth Brooks withdrawals and couldn’t wait for a tour location to pop up closer to home.

Because Patty Sands is the main Garth fan, she said she doesn’t need to prepare for the concert too much, she knows all the lyrics to all the songs.

Jeff Sands on the other hand, listened to every song he could on the flight down to Knoxville, while also reading the lyrics.

The Barlows said the main way they prepare for an iconic concert: Drinking and singing Garth Brooks.

“We’re also going to be doing a little drinking to prep for the songs tomorrow night. So we’ve got to find lozenges too to keep the voices,” Joseph Barlow said.

