Fantasy of Trees returning to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s largest annual fundraiser will return this fall to help purchase life-saving medical equipment for patients.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fantasy of Trees will return November 2021. The event attracts nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving annually.

“Fantasy of Trees has become a family tradition for more than three decades and we are so happy to bring it back,” explained Carlton Long, V.P. for Institutional Advancement. “Our fundraising team is working on a detailed plan for putting additional safety protocols in place and adjusting hours, while still offering the magical holiday experience our community has come to expect from this event.”

Fantasy of Trees will be open to the public for six days, instead of five, to limit the number of people attending each day. There will not be a preview party this year due to the extended hours.

Planning is ongoing and additional details will be made available closer to the date of the event. Fantasy of Trees raised more than $420,000 in 2019.