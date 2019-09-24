Fantasy resort Ancient Lore Village offering sneak peak to the public next month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The South Knoxville fantasy-themed resort Ancient Lore Village will give the public a sneak peak into their plans next month — for a fee.

The resort will show a prototype of the accommodations for three weekends in October.

“This is the public’s very first opportunity to see what Ancient Lore Village is becoming,” resort CEO Matthew Cross said. “We’ve been telling people about this project since late last year, and so much has changed. Now they can see first-hand what we are talking about.”

Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd’s 40-acre, $74 million project is based on his fantasy novel series “The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth.”

The cost is $20 to take a tour and all proceeds will go directly to a different local nonprofit, according to a press release.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13 – Proceeds benefit Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20 – Proceeds benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27 – Proceeds benefit Boy Scouts of America Great Smoky Mountain Council. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the resort will feature more than 150 hobbit-style homes and treehouses, a restaurant, an event center and an outdoor amphitheater.

Cross said the original theme of “unity and community” is still a part of the plans for the venture but virtually every other aspect of the themed resort has evolved dramatically.

“Ancient Lore Village isn’t about a book or a character – it’s about you, our resort guest,” Cross said. “Unlike theme parks and resorts based on already-established stories and characters, the experience each guest has at Ancient Lore Village will be uniquely theirs.”

The cost is $20 per person. Children ages 2 and under are free. Tickets are available at www.AncientLoreVillage.com/charity-events/ and at the door. Strollers are not allowed on the grounds.