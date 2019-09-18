Farm Bureau reminds farmers to stay safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In honor of National Farm Safety and Health Week, the folks at the Farm Bureau are reminding farmers to stay safe.

Two items on the list – high blood pressure and working all the dangerous equipment.

People at the Knox Farmer’s Co-Op on Asheville Highway received a free blood pressure check Wednesday and also learned about ways to stay safe on the farm.

One organizer tells WATE 6 On Your side that sometimes, farmers are just too busy to think about things the rest of us may take for granted.

Around 75 million adults deal with high blood pressure on a daily basis, but only half of that number have their condition under control.