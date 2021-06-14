Saturday farmers market, fountains returning to Market Square in July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville’s Market Square Farmers’ Market is returning to its original location full time after making the move to the Mary Costa Plaza to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said the farmers market is making the move starting July 10.

The market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, May through November. Vendors offer locally grown produce and handmade crafts. The market made the move back to the Square for Wednesdays only in May.

“The city is following CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community by recommending people who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine to wear masks at large gatherings,” the city said in a release.

Road and on-street parking closures will also resume. Temporary no-parking zones in the area go into effect at 5 a.m. on Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets and Market Street between Clinch and Union avenues will be closed to non-vendor traffic from 6:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Parking in the nearby Market Square, Langley, Locust, and State Street garages is free on weekends and after 6 p.m. on weeknights.

The city also announced the Market Square play fountains will be in operation beginning July 1. The fenced outdoor dining areas established by the city and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance will also be removed.