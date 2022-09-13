JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmers have been preparing for months for this time of year as they’re about to see more people on the farm for fall festivities.

It’s just about that time of year again for pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Owner of Echo Valley Farm in Jefferson City, Charles Simpson, said he can definitely tell that fall is in the air.

“It’s really kind of hectic,” he said.

His great-grandfather started Echo Valley Farm in 1896.

“We do dairy, soybeans, corn, alfalfa,” Simpson explained. “My son runs the dairy, and he does probably 95 percent of the maintenance on the farm.”

On top of being a working farm, the Simpsons started the corn maze 16 years ago.

“We started the corn maze to supplement the farm because quite frankly we just weren’t making enough money to support the farm.”

He said the maze and other fall activities bring in about 20% of his annual revenue,

“Our profit margin runs like a cent and a half to two percent on the whole farm, and this thing gives us a kick start and it gives us a little equity if we need to borrow in some. So, it’s been beneficial.”

But it’s a lot of work to prepare for the season Simpson explained,

“I’ve been here, what, three weeks now every day just doing little crazy stuff like spreading gravel and washing and cleaning up, and fixing tractors, and putting tires on one. It’s just constant.”

And it’s not just the corn maze people can enjoy he adds,

“We got a petting zoo, then we’ve got the zip line, picnic areas.”

From pumpkin-picking to hayrides, Simpson said it’s a lot of work to prepare for the season but it’s work that helps keep the farm afloat.

Echo Valley Corn Maze opens Friday, Sept. 16. You can find more information on pricing and hours here.

Simpson says they usually see around 10,000 guests at the farm during this time of year.

You might also wonder what they do with the corn after the season. Simpson said the corn doesn’t go to waste. It is used to feed their dairy cows.