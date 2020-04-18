Farmers to receive $19 billion in relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmers are among one of the groups hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, but help is on the way.

President Donald Trump announced Friday the Department of Agriculture will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for farmers.

James Riddle, owner of Seven Springs Farm in Union County says this is an important move.

“We’re hoping that some of these programs will be able to provide some relief for that decrease in sales,” Riddle said.

Riddle says he’s experienced some of the hardships brought on by COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a pretty much so far 60% decrease in revenue. There’s been a whole lot of concern about whether or not the farmers markets are going to be able to open and they’re going to be able to operate,” Riddle said.

One of the ways to support local farmers is to shop at farmers markets, eat at restaurants that purchase produce from local farmers, and visit your local wineries. Some farmers markets that purchase from nearby farms include Historic Oak Ridge Farmers Market, Union County Farmers Market, and Market Square Farmers’ Market.

