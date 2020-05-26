Farragut announces cancellation of Independence Day Parade

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Town of Farragut released an update on its upcoming city events Tuesday as Knox County moves into the second phase of its reopening plan.

Farragut officials announced its upcoming Independence Day Parade will not take place this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The town is asking businesses and neighborhoods to participate in, Festive Fourth at Home, encouraging residents to decorate yards, houses, vehicles and dress in festive attire for drive-by viewing. This event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Officials asks participants to send their location to media@townoffarragut.org by 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, for inclusion on a map of participating locations.

For more information about Town of Farragut events, visit farragutparksandrec.org.