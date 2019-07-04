Farragut hosts Fourth of July parade

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Farragut hosted its annual parade to commemorate Independence Day on Thursday.

Crowds lined the streets decked out in their red, white and blue to watch the town’s 22nd annual Fourth of July parade, which included marching bands, Congressman Tim Burchett and some great floats.

“When you have a town like Farragut, half the town is in the parade and half the town watches the parade. Just a great big party,” said Gordon Michaels.

One of the floats in the parade was a nod to our country’s history with some local flavor. A float was designed to look like the USS Hartfort, commanded during the Civil War by Admiral Farragut, for whom the town is named.