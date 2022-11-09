KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro-Knox County firefighters worked a house fire in Farragut early Wednesday morning that investigators believe started on the back deck and spread to the rear interior of the home.

Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell stated in an email that crews responded to the reported house fire around 4 a.m. in the 11000 block of Nassau Drive. When they arrived, they saw the fire on the rear of the house and they were able to limit its spread.

“All occupants were outside when we arrived and we were able to save the family cat,” Bagwell stated.

What had alerted the occupants of the fire was not the home’s smoke detectors – as they were rendered inoperable without batteries, according to Bagwell -rather, the occupants had smelt or heard the fire.

“This incident had a positive turnout in that everyone was outside the house,” Bagwell stated. “Smoke detectors ensure you know about the fire and alert you. PLEASE make sure those batteries have been replaced, and if you need assistance, please contact us. We want you safe!”

The cause of the fire was not yet available.