Farragut woman celebrates 100th birthday

One local woman celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend.

Farragut native Margaret Jenkins celebrated her big day with four generations of family around her. She was born on August 11, 1919.

Surrounded by family and friends at her birthday party Sunday, Jenkins celebrated with laughter and music.

She said the birthday hadn’t quite sunk in yet but she’s grateful that she’s had this much time to spend with her loved ones.

When we asked her about the secret to living to 100, she said she didn’t have one.

“I don’t have a secret. I never drank, or smoked, or cursed or dipped snuff or nothing,” Jenkins said.