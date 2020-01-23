Fashion retail giant H&M to open Knoxville location this fall

FILE – In this May 31, 2013, file photo, an H&M store is shown in New York. Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that its first-quarter profit plummeted 44 percent after it was forced to cut prices and make markdowns due to higher than expected garment inventories. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – H&M, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, will open a new location in Knoxville this fall.

H&M will open a 23,000 square-foot store at Knoxville’s West Town Mall in Fall 2020. The West Town Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

The new store will create 20 new jobs, a release from H&M said. In 2019, H&M was recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2019 by Forbes magazine.

Visit career.hm.com for available job opportunities.

In 2013, H&M the first global fashion company to implement an in-store clothing recycling project. In 2019 alone, H&M U.S. diverted over 4.3 million pounds of unwanted textiles from landfills.

H&M first American store opened in 2001 and has expanded to 565 locations across the country.