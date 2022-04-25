From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

50. Polk County

2010 to 2020 population change: 854

— #1,120 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%

— #38 among counties in Tennessee, #921 among all counties nationwide

— #38 among counties in Tennessee, #921 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 17,544

— #73 largest county in Tennessee, #1,941 largest county nationwide

49. Smith County

2010 to 2020 population change: 869

— #1,112 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%

— #42 among counties in Tennessee, #977 among all counties nationwide

— #42 among counties in Tennessee, #977 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 19,904

— #66 largest county in Tennessee, #1,821 largest county nationwide

48. Cannon County

2010 to 2020 population change: 875

— #1,111 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.4%

— #35 among counties in Tennessee, #814 among all counties nationwide

— #35 among counties in Tennessee, #814 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 14,506

— #79 largest county in Tennessee, #2,119 largest county nationwide

47. Grainger County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,108

— #1,055 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.9%

— #40 among counties in Tennessee, #940 among all counties nationwide

— #40 among counties in Tennessee, #940 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 23,527

— #61 largest county in Tennessee, #1,654 largest county nationwide

46. Meigs County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,177

— #1,040 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.2%

— #28 among counties in Tennessee, #549 among all counties nationwide

— #28 among counties in Tennessee, #549 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 12,758

— #83 largest county in Tennessee, #2,225 largest county nationwide

45. McMinn County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,201

— #1,032 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #59 among counties in Tennessee, #1,247 among all counties nationwide

— #59 among counties in Tennessee, #1,247 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 53,276

— #31 largest county in Tennessee, #947 largest county nationwide

44. Tipton County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,281

— #1,017 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

— #60 among counties in Tennessee, #1,277 among all counties nationwide

— #60 among counties in Tennessee, #1,277 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 60,970

— #23 largest county in Tennessee, #866 largest county nationwide

42. Gibson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,414

— #993 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%

— #56 among counties in Tennessee, #1,173 among all counties nationwide

— #56 among counties in Tennessee, #1,173 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 50,429

— #32 largest county in Tennessee, #984 largest county nationwide

42. Warren County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,414

— #993 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.6%

— #49 among counties in Tennessee, #1,081 among all counties nationwide

— #49 among counties in Tennessee, #1,081 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 40,953

— #39 largest county in Tennessee, #1,161 largest county nationwide

41. Madison County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,445

— #987 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #63 among counties in Tennessee, #1,363 among all counties nationwide

— #63 among counties in Tennessee, #1,363 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 98,823

— #15 largest county in Tennessee, #614 largest county nationwide

40. DeKalb County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,511

— #971 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #29 among counties in Tennessee, #687 among all counties nationwide

— #29 among counties in Tennessee, #687 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 20,080

— #65 largest county in Tennessee, #1,811 largest county nationwide

39. Rhea County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,655

— #950 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.3%

— #37 among counties in Tennessee, #905 among all counties nationwide

— #37 among counties in Tennessee, #905 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 32,870

— #46 largest county in Tennessee, #1,368 largest county nationwide

38. Franklin County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,720

— #942 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #44 among counties in Tennessee, #1,011 among all counties nationwide

— #44 among counties in Tennessee, #1,011 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 42,774

— #36 largest county in Tennessee, #1,123 largest county nationwide

37. White County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,891

— #923 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.4%

— #32 among counties in Tennessee, #735 among all counties nationwide

— #32 among counties in Tennessee, #735 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 27,351

— #54 largest county in Tennessee, #1,516 largest county nationwide

36. Bledsoe County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,967

— #908 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.2%

— #10 among counties in Tennessee, #301 among all counties nationwide

— #10 among counties in Tennessee, #301 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 14,913

— #78 largest county in Tennessee, #2,089 largest county nationwide

35. Greene County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,980

— #905 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%

— #55 among counties in Tennessee, #1,167 among all counties nationwide

— #55 among counties in Tennessee, #1,167 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 70,152

— #20 largest county in Tennessee, #770 largest county nationwide

34. Sequatchie County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,012

— #899 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%

— #13 among counties in Tennessee, #332 among all counties nationwide

— #13 among counties in Tennessee, #332 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 15,826

— #77 largest county in Tennessee, #2,040 largest county nationwide

33. Monroe County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,235

— #864 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%

— #39 among counties in Tennessee, #924 among all counties nationwide

— #39 among counties in Tennessee, #924 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 46,250

— #34 largest county in Tennessee, #1,048 largest county nationwide

32. Cheatham County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,263

— #858 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.8%

— #36 among counties in Tennessee, #861 among all counties nationwide

— #36 among counties in Tennessee, #861 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 41,072

— #38 largest county in Tennessee, #1,157 largest county nationwide

31. Sullivan County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,348

— #846 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #62 among counties in Tennessee, #1,353 among all counties nationwide

— #62 among counties in Tennessee, #1,353 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 158,163

— #9 largest county in Tennessee, #427 largest county nationwide

30. Lincoln County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,434

— #834 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.4%

— #33 among counties in Tennessee, #738 among all counties nationwide

— #33 among counties in Tennessee, #738 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 35,319

— #43 largest county in Tennessee, #1,296 largest county nationwide

29. Hamblen County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,642

— #805 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%

— #43 among counties in Tennessee, #1,000 among all counties nationwide

— #43 among counties in Tennessee, #1,000 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 64,499

— #21 largest county in Tennessee, #836 largest county nationwide

28. Lawrence County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,840

— #788 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.9%

— #34 among counties in Tennessee, #779 among all counties nationwide

— #34 among counties in Tennessee, #779 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 44,159

— #35 largest county in Tennessee, #1,095 largest county nationwide

27. Anderson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,866

— #783 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #47 among counties in Tennessee, #1,049 among all counties nationwide

— #47 among counties in Tennessee, #1,049 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 77,123

— #18 largest county in Tennessee, #728 largest county nationwide

26. Macon County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,282

— #739 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.0%

— #11 among counties in Tennessee, #314 among all counties nationwide

— #11 among counties in Tennessee, #314 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 25,216

— #58 largest county in Tennessee, #1,597 largest county nationwide

25. Trousdale County

2010 to 2020 population change: 3,864

— #700 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +49.9%

— #1 among counties in Tennessee, #18 among all counties nationwide

— #1 among counties in Tennessee, #18 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 11,615

— #86 largest county in Tennessee, #2,305 largest county nationwide

24. Jefferson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 4,083

— #683 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #30 among counties in Tennessee, #690 among all counties nationwide

— #30 among counties in Tennessee, #690 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 54,683

— #28 largest county in Tennessee, #933 largest county nationwide

23. Marshall County

2010 to 2020 population change: 4,416

— #664 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%

— #12 among counties in Tennessee, #322 among all counties nationwide

— #12 among counties in Tennessee, #322 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 34,318

— #44 largest county in Tennessee, #1,318 largest county nationwide

22. Fayette County

2010 to 2020 population change: 4,532

— #657 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #19 among counties in Tennessee, #436 among all counties nationwide

— #19 among counties in Tennessee, #436 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 41,990

— #37 largest county in Tennessee, #1,145 largest county nationwide

21. Coffee County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5,545

— #601 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.6%

— #27 among counties in Tennessee, #524 among all counties nationwide

— #27 among counties in Tennessee, #524 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 57,889

— #24 largest county in Tennessee, #899 largest county nationwide

20. Dickson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5,603

— #598 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.5%

— #23 among counties in Tennessee, #468 among all counties nationwide

— #23 among counties in Tennessee, #468 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 54,315

— #29 largest county in Tennessee, #935 largest county nationwide

19. Bedford County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,065

— #585 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.7%

— #14 among counties in Tennessee, #360 among all counties nationwide

— #14 among counties in Tennessee, #360 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 50,237

— #33 largest county in Tennessee, #987 largest county nationwide

18. Cumberland County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,168

— #583 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.2%

— #25 among counties in Tennessee, #482 among all counties nationwide

— #25 among counties in Tennessee, #482 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 61,145

— #22 largest county in Tennessee, #864 largest county nationwide

17. Shelby County

2010 to 2020 population change: 7,048

— #549 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #67 among counties in Tennessee, #1,459 among all counties nationwide

— #67 among counties in Tennessee, #1,459 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 929,744

— #1 largest county in Tennessee, #60 largest county nationwide

16. Loudon County

2010 to 2020 population change: 7,784

— #533 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.5%

— #9 among counties in Tennessee, #266 among all counties nationwide

— #9 among counties in Tennessee, #266 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 54,886

— #27 largest county in Tennessee, #930 largest county nationwide

15. Robertson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 8,456

— #510 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%

— #16 among counties in Tennessee, #386 among all counties nationwide

— #16 among counties in Tennessee, #386 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 72,803

— #19 largest county in Tennessee, #757 largest county nationwide

14. Putnam County

2010 to 2020 population change: 9,284

— #497 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.2%

— #15 among counties in Tennessee, #383 among all counties nationwide

— #15 among counties in Tennessee, #383 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 79,854

— #17 largest county in Tennessee, #713 largest county nationwide

13. Sevier County

2010 to 2020 population change: 10,873

— #458 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.4%

— #18 among counties in Tennessee, #420 among all counties nationwide

— #18 among counties in Tennessee, #420 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 98,380

— #16 largest county in Tennessee, #618 largest county nationwide

12. Bradley County

2010 to 2020 population change: 11,428

— #447 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%

— #21 among counties in Tennessee, #453 among all counties nationwide

— #21 among counties in Tennessee, #453 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 108,620

— #13 largest county in Tennessee, #565 largest county nationwide

11. Washington County

2010 to 2020 population change: 13,233

— #417 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.0%

— #26 among counties in Tennessee, #495 among all counties nationwide

— #26 among counties in Tennessee, #495 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 133,001

— #12 largest county in Tennessee, #487 largest county nationwide

10. Blount County

2010 to 2020 population change: 14,140

— #391 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.7%

— #22 among counties in Tennessee, #457 among all counties nationwide

— #22 among counties in Tennessee, #457 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 135,280

— #11 largest county in Tennessee, #480 largest county nationwide

9. Maury County

2010 to 2020 population change: 21,945

— #311 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.8%

— #6 among counties in Tennessee, #89 among all counties nationwide

— #6 among counties in Tennessee, #89 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 100,974

— #14 largest county in Tennessee, #599 largest county nationwide

8. Hamilton County

2010 to 2020 population change: 37,247

— #203 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.3%

— #24 among counties in Tennessee, #476 among all counties nationwide

— #24 among counties in Tennessee, #476 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 366,207

— #4 largest county in Tennessee, #198 largest county nationwide

7. Wilson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 38,174

— #197 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +34.8%

— #4 among counties in Tennessee, #48 among all counties nationwide

— #4 among counties in Tennessee, #48 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 147,737

— #10 largest county in Tennessee, #452 largest county nationwide

6. Sumner County

2010 to 2020 population change: 40,689

— #184 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.2%

— #7 among counties in Tennessee, #99 among all counties nationwide

— #7 among counties in Tennessee, #99 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 196,281

— #8 largest county in Tennessee, #346 largest county nationwide

5. Knox County

2010 to 2020 population change: 55,223

— #140 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.0%

— #17 among counties in Tennessee, #394 among all counties nationwide

— #17 among counties in Tennessee, #394 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 478,971

— #3 largest county in Tennessee, #150 largest county nationwide

4. Montgomery County

2010 to 2020 population change: 56,466

— #134 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +34.5%

— #5 among counties in Tennessee, #49 among all counties nationwide

— #5 among counties in Tennessee, #49 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 220,069

— #7 largest county in Tennessee, #313 largest county nationwide

3. Williamson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 73,466

— #102 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +42.2%

— #2 among counties in Tennessee, #29 among all counties nationwide

— #2 among counties in Tennessee, #29 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 247,726

— #6 largest county in Tennessee, #279 largest county nationwide

2. Rutherford County

2010 to 2020 population change: 90,969

— #76 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +36.3%

— #3 among counties in Tennessee, #39 among all counties nationwide

— #3 among counties in Tennessee, #39 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 341,486

— #5 largest county in Tennessee, #211 largest county nationwide

1. Davidson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 103,000

— #58 among all counties nationwide 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.8%

— #8 among counties in Tennessee, #261 among all counties nationwide

— #8 among counties in Tennessee, #261 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 715,884

— #2 largest county in Tennessee, #95 largest county nationwide