From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration has contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing and home builders are staying busy. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Bledsoe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,890

— #793 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +14.6%

— #8 among counties in Tennessee, #207 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 14,836

— #77 largest county in Tennessee, #2,107 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Macon County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,908

— #790 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.7%

— #19 among counties in Tennessee, #491 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 23,842

— #60 largest county in Tennessee, #1,648 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,049

— #769 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.7%

— #33 among counties in Tennessee, #837 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 46,064

— #34 largest county in Tennessee, #1,047 largest county nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lawrence County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,071

— #760 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.0%

— #30 among counties in Tennessee, #800 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 43,390

— #35 largest county in Tennessee, #1,106 largest county nationwide

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hamblen County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,275

— #737 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.7%

— #37 among counties in Tennessee, #958 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 64,132

— #21 largest county in Tennessee, #826 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Trousdale County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,480

— #712 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +32.0%

— #1 among counties in Tennessee, #30 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 10,231

— #87 largest county in Tennessee, #2,409 largest county nationwide

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fayette County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,706

— #692 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.2%

— #24 among counties in Tennessee, #590 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 40,164

— #39 largest county in Tennessee, #1,173 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coffee County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,865

— #676 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.5%

— #28 among counties in Tennessee, #743 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 55,209

— #26 largest county in Tennessee, #920 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marshall County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,063

— #658 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.2%

— #12 among counties in Tennessee, #386 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 32,965

— #45 largest county in Tennessee, #1,359 largest county nationwide

Canva

#21. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,079

— #655 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.1%

— #27 among counties in Tennessee, #689 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 53,679

— #27 largest county in Tennessee, #939 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dickson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,968

— #594 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.1%

— #20 among counties in Tennessee, #527 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 52,680

— #30 largest county in Tennessee, #952 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bedford County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,120

— #585 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.3%

— #15 among counties in Tennessee, #447 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 48,292

— #33 largest county in Tennessee, #1,015 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cumberland County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +4,239

— #578 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.7%

— #21 among counties in Tennessee, #552 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 59,216

— #23 largest county in Tennessee, #875 largest county nationwide

Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Loudon County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,238

— #531 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +11.1%

— #10 among counties in Tennessee, #336 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 52,340

— #31 largest county in Tennessee, #955 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Robertson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +5,933

— #505 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.2%

— #16 among counties in Tennessee, #455 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 70,280

— #19 largest county in Tennessee, #765 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Putnam County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +6,877

— #471 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.7%

— #13 among counties in Tennessee, #414 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 77,447

— #17 largest county in Tennessee, #715 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,037

— #435 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.7%

— #26 among counties in Tennessee, #633 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 127,805

— #12 largest county in Tennessee, #495 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bradley County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,557

— #425 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.8%

— #18 among counties in Tennessee, #482 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 105,749

— #13 largest county in Tennessee, #566 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Blount County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +8,787

— #422 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +7.3%

— #22 among counties in Tennessee, #586 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 129,927

— #11 largest county in Tennessee, #490 largest county nationwide

Canva

#11. Sevier County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,561

— #401 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.9%

— #11 among counties in Tennessee, #345 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 97,068

— #15 largest county in Tennessee, #613 largest county nationwide

Canva

#10. Maury County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +12,947

— #340 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +16.4%

— #7 among counties in Tennessee, #163 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 91,976

— #16 largest county in Tennessee, #639 largest county nationwide

Canva

#9. Shelby County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +13,678

— #333 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.5%

— #54 among counties in Tennessee, #1,286 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 936,374

— #1 largest county in Tennessee, #54 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wilson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +27,103

— #203 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +24.7%

— #4 among counties in Tennessee, #60 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 136,666

— #10 largest county in Tennessee, #466 largest county nationwide

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sumner County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +27,845

— #196 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +17.9%

— #6 among counties in Tennessee, #133 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 183,437

— #8 largest county in Tennessee, #354 largest county nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +31,959

— #170 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +9.7%

— #14 among counties in Tennessee, #415 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 360,919

— #4 largest county in Tennessee, #194 largest county nationwide

Canva

#5. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +36,577

— #143 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +22.4%

— #5 among counties in Tennessee, #75 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 200,180

— #7 largest county in Tennessee, #332 largest county nationwide

Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Knox County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +37,356

— #140 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.8%

— #17 among counties in Tennessee, #480 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 461,104

— #3 largest county in Tennessee, #152 largest county nationwide

Canva

#3. Williamson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +51,129

— #104 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +29.3%

— #2 among counties in Tennessee, #35 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 225,389

— #6 largest county in Tennessee, #297 largest county nationwide

Canva

#2. Rutherford County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +65,298

— #75 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +26.1%

— #3 among counties in Tennessee, #54 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 315,815

— #5 largest county in Tennessee, #218 largest county nationwide

Canva

#1. Davidson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +74,604

— #63 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +12.2%

— #9 among counties in Tennessee, #289 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 687,488

— #2 largest county in Tennessee, #97 largest county nationwide