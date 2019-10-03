Fat Bear Week is back! Cast your vote for the chunkiest bear in Alaska

ALASKA (NEWS10) – The National Park Service is looking for people to vote for the title of 2019 Fattest Bear.

The annual competition is in its fifth year. The public is encouraged to vote on Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Facebook page in head-to-head matches each day beginning on October 2nd.

The bear whose photo receives the most likes will advance to the next round until one bear is named the “Fattest Bear”. The winner will be announced Tuesday, October 8th on Fat Bear Tuesday.

To view the bears you can check out Katmai’s webcams.

After checking out the bears you can head over to Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Facebook page to vote.