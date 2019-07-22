Fatal car crash witness asking for impounded vehicle back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another hearing is happening in the case of a driver in the country illegally who killed a young man behind the wheel – only this time, the hearing involves a third driver in that fatal accident.

In December 2018, Franco Francisco Eduardo killed 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran in a four-vehicle accident on the Chapman Highway.

Eduardo was traveling north on the Chapman Highway when he crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting Corcoran’s car and causing a chain-reaction crash.

Eduardo was later charged with criminally negligent homicide and then deported in April.

Monday’s hearing was about the third driver’s vehicle, which had been impounded as evidence for the crash investigation.

Now, the owner, Justin Barnes, doesn’t have access to his vehicle. Court documents claim Barnes is “being punished through no fault of his own” and requests funding to inspect the truck then release it back to Barnes.

We’ll update with what happens.