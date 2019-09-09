Fatal crash closes Hotchkiss Valley Road

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A road south of Happy Hollow Road in Lenoir City is closed while law enforcement investigates a fatal crash.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon its deputies and troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol were working a fatal crash on Hotchkiss Valley Road.

Hotchkiss Valley Road will remain closed while the investigators work the scene.

No further information was shared.

