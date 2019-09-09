Fatal crash closes Hotchkiss Valley Road

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A road south of Happy Hollow Road in Lenoir City is closed while law enforcement investigates a fatal crash.
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon its deputies and troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol were working a fatal crash on Hotchkiss Valley Road.
Hotchkiss Valley Road will remain closed while the investigators work the scene.
No further information was shared.
WATE 6 On Your Side will update this story when additional information is made available.
