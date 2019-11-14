Fatal crash investigated by authorities in Loudon Co.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A stretch of Hickory Creek Road was shut down Wednesday night while investigators worked a fatal crash scene, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO saying Wednesday it and Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of the single-vehicle crash between Ruritan Rad and the back entrance of the Avalon Golf Course.

No further details were available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available by officials.

