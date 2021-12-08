CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A single-vehicle crash along Tazewell Pike near Gibbs High School has resulted in the death of one person, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the victim of the crash was not a student.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, causing one southbound lane in the 7600 block of Tazewell Pike to close.

KCSO is asking that people avoid the area. The identity of the individual is being withheld, KCSO says, pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.