Fatal crash shuts down Norris Freeway

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed Monday evening one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that had closed Norris Freeway.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near Brushy Valley Road and involved three passenger vehicles, according to the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation.

Correction: This crash involves three passenger vehicles and no commercial vehicles. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 16, 2019

Norris Freeway near Brushy Valley Road remained closed in both directions for a few hours while first responders worked the scene.

THP confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side a few hours later that one fatality resulted from the crash.

No further information regarding the crash and drivers involved was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are released.