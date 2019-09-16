Fatal crash shuts down Norris Freeway

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed Monday evening one person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that had closed Norris Freeway.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. near Brushy Valley Road and involved three passenger vehicles, according to the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation.
Norris Freeway near Brushy Valley Road remained closed in both directions for a few hours while first responders worked the scene.
THP confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side a few hours later that one fatality resulted from the crash.
No further information regarding the crash and drivers involved was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are released.