Fatal crash shuts down part of I-75 in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A part of I-75 in Loudon County has been shut down Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

Southbound I-75 at mile marker 74.8 in Loudon is completely shut down just south of the Sugarlimb Road exit, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

They are diverting southbound traffic at Exit 76, the Sugarlimb Road exit, due to the investigation.

Deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene. We’ll continue to follow this and let you know when the interstate reopens.