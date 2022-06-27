KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are working to learn more about a shooting in Harriman that resulted in the death of a 51-year-old man, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release states on Friday, June 24 just before 5 p.m., RCSO deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Hassler Mill Road. Arriving deputies found Wayne Troy Fross, 51, dead from a gunshot wound.

RCSO says the matter is still under investigation and that the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office is also involved.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

No further details were yet available.