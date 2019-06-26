Fatal shooting suspect appears for preliminary court hearing

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The suspect behind a deadly shooting and subsequent manhunt in Loudon County in February appeared for his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
David Miles is charged with first-degree murder, theft of property and especially aggravated burglary.
According to court documents, Miles is accused of these charges after a fight broke out with the victim, Dakota Willard, involving a girlfriend back in February.
Records also indicate Miles was a military member and has two children.
He is being held on a $2 million bond.