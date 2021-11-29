LANCASTER, Calif. (KTLA) — A 29-year-old father was arrested on suspicion of murder for the shooting deaths of his four children and their grandmother, who were found at a California home Sunday night, officials and family members said.

Deputies first responded to the home after getting a call around 10:27 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

They found the grandmother, a woman in her 50s, suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper torso.

One girl and three boys — all under the age of 12 — were also found with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

All five were pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.



Germarcus David, the children’s father and son-in-law of the woman, was detained when he showed up at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station lobby, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was interviewed by investigators and arrested Monday morning.

David was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Family members told KTLA the victims were found by the children’s mother, who is the daughter of the woman killed.

Video from the scene showed ambulances and police cars swarming the suburban neighborhood as investigators probed the home, which was closed off with police tape.

Officials have not named the victims, and no further details were immediately available.

