Father arrested on child abuse charges involving 3-month-old infant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is in jail and a three-month-old infant is being treated at a local hospital’s intensive care unit following an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Samuel Dukes Bates, 22, was taken into custody by KCSO detectives for aggravated child abuse and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to KCSO, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes and Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into an aggravated child abuse case involving a three-month-old child.

Bates, the father of the hospitalized infant, was arrested pursuant to his interview by detectives according to KCSO.

“Sheriff Spangler and KCSO Detectives ask that you keep the victim and family in your thoughts and prayers,” KCSO’s media release stated Thursday night.

