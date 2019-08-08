Father charged for stabbing death of his son

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Police have charged a man for the stabbing death of his son that occurred Tuesday night.

Police allege the father, Jose Rolando Hernandez-Perez, was responsible in the stabbing death of his son and they were both construction workers in town working at a local job site.

According to Alcoa police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4000 block of Singleton Station Road – at the Woodspring Suites at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Jose Rolando Hernandez-Meza, with an apparent stab wound. Personnel from AMR, the Blount County Sheriff’s Department, and the Alcoa Fire Department rendered aid to Jose Rolando Hernandez-Meza. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by AMR, where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez-Perez was taken into custody by police at the Woodspring Suites. He has been charged with Criminal Homicide and is being held at the Blount County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bond pending hearing on August 12 at 1:30 p.m., in Blount County General Sessions Court.