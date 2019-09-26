Father, 5-year-old son killed in South Knox County motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A father and his five-year-old son were killed in a motorcycle crash in South Knox County last week, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
37-year-old Earnest Hance Jr and his five-year-old Earnest Hance III were killed on September 18 on Tipton Station Road, according to the KCSO report.
Hance Jr was operating a motorcycle with Hance III as a passenger going south on Tipton Station Rd when he crossed over the center double yellow line and struck another vehicle head-on around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 18.
The crash report noted that Hance III was wearing a helmet but it was put on improperly.
