KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A dad is facing heartbreak after his son was shot and killed in Knoxville over the weekend.

The shooting happened at Harb’s Market on Burnside Street in the Lonsdale neighborhood on Friday night. The victim, identified by police as Erreese King Jr., was found shot inside the store.

“I don’t want to be angry. I’m tired of being angry. I hurt too much to keep crying. It physically breaks me down, I hurt so much,” said the victim’s father, Erreese King.

King said he feels empty after losing his son.

“I don’t know what drew them here, what got them here. How they knew he was here. It’s a lot of unanswered questions right now,” King said.

King said it is his mission to end the violence.

“Not just this violence, just violence period. We could be more constructive with our resources and our energy,” he said. “I just want God to lay his hands on my city. I want my people to be accessible to allow God to use them in a manner that is beneficial for these kids. This is worse than crazy. This is inhumane.”

Just three days after his son was killed, King is reminding parents how fragile life can be.

“Love your kids,” he said. “You never know when the last time you’ll see them again.”

Police are trying to track down the suspect, identified as Christopher Price.

If you know where Price might be, call East Tennessee Valley rime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Remember, you can remain anonymous.