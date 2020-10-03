Father, son arrested for shooting at teens on 4-wheeler in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A father and son have been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at teens on a four-wheeler in Yazoo County.
According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, the incident happened on Ridge Road around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27. Sheriff said 49-year-old Wade Twiner and his son, 25-year-old Lane Twiner, charged at the teens and fired shots. The teens were not injured.
Deputies responded to the scene and arrested the two suspects. Sheriff said more charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
