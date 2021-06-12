Father’s Day 2021: A gift guide

Father’s Day is around the corner, and it’s not too late to find the best gifts for dads of all ages.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Father’s Day 2021

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20th this year, and while we all know that dads can be hard to shop for, with some consideration, you are sure to find something to fit your parent. From trinkets to tools and beyond, here’s a look at the best Father’s Day gifts for 2021.

Best Father’s Day gifts for 2021

Best gifts for the outdoorsy dad

Poligo 22-Piece Camping BBQ Grill Accessories Kit

For the parent who fires up the grill before setting up the tent, this set of grill tools features everything from a grill spatula, cleaning and basting brushes and stainless steel skewers, plus more.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Outdoors Terrex AX3 Mid GTX Hiking Boot

Dads are known for their questionable taste in footwear, but this sleek hiking boot delivers fashion and function. Lightweight and built for rugged terrain, these Adidas boots are perfect for a trail run or hike while still looking pretty cool.

Sold by Adidas and Backcountry

Best gifts for the handyman dad

Magnetic Tool Accessory Wristband

Have you ever seen your father struggle to keep track of screws, nails, drill bits and other miniature tools? This wristband keeps them all nearby, whether working on a DIY project or fixing odds and ends.

Sold by Amazon

Leatherman Super Tool 300

Tell your dad to ditch the tool belt, as this 19-in-1 multi-tool covers almost all of the handyman bases. Great for indoor repairs and outdoor activities, this Leatherman Super Tool will keep dad busy all weekend.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best gifts for the dad with a wild streak

Harley-Davidson: American Freedom Machines

Whether your dad is a passive motorcycle fanatic or an active rider, chances are he will enjoy this illustrated history of America’s most storied cycles. Perfect for retired riders and groovy grandpas alike.

Sold by Amazon

GoPro Hero8 Waterproof Action Camera

This gift is excellent for extreme outdoors dads and tech-savvy fathers who heed the call of the wild. They cannot only record their adventures but also capture family memories hands-free, whether in the backyard, on the trail or atop a mountain.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for the dad who needs to relax

CIOR Men’s Memory Foam Slippers

There’s nothing like sliding into a comfy pair of slippers after a long day of work or recreation, and these provide maximum comfort and slip-resistance for dad.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun Elite Percussion Massager

Every dad needs a massage gun, plain and simple. This is one of the highest-rated percussive massagers thanks to long battery life, adjustable speeds and smart app integrations.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for the dads who enjoy a drink

Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit

Give your father the gift of DIY mixology without the hassle with this drink infusion kit. Five varieties of dried fruits and herbs create unique and enjoyable adult beverages.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

If your parent has refined tastes beyond commercial light beers, he probably has an affinity for IPAs. This gift makes him a home brewmaster, a hobby that saves trips to the beer store.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best gifts for the dad who cooks

GEFU Denim BBQ Apron

If your father is more classy than kitschy, this heavy-duty apron is rugged and stylish with plenty of pockets. Made in Germany and a bit more expensive than novelty aprons, this is for the discerning parent in the kitchen.

Sold by Sur La Table

Ninja 4-Quart Digital Air Fryer

Once your father figure uses this digital air fryer, they’ll never want to use the oven again. Also, this unit reduces fat by up to 75% while retaining crispiness and saving cooking time.

Sold by Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet

This pre-seasoned cast iron pan is more than just a helpful kitchen tool. The more this pan is used, the more flavor is sealed into it, making it a culinary DIY project.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for the recreational dad

Baseball Park Map Glasses

Here’s a gift for the father who enjoys America’s pastime from the comfort of home. Select from an array of baseball parks from the storied to the state-of-the-art and elevate your dad’s fandom.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Puma Men’s Grip Fusion Sport Golf Shoes

Instead of spending a fortune on new clubs or a chic golf bag, these Puma golf shoes are a stylish and affordable gift for the dad that spends their leisure time at the driving range or country club. Lightweight, breathable and comfort-cushioned, these will have dad floating on the green.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best gifts for a new dad

Luvdbaby Premium Baby Backpack Carrier for Hiking

This all-inclusive carrier gives any parent mobility and convenience while on the move. Lightweight and sturdy, this carrier redefines backpacking for new dads.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

Give the gift of fitness encouragement with this digital tracker, including a built-in GPS and a 24/7 heart rate monitor. It also monitors your sleep stages and offers an assessment of your sleep quality.

Sold by Amazon

Matt Fleming is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.