Fauci, Birx recommend wearing goggles, face shields in addition to masks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is now suggesting that people wear goggles, or some other type of eye protection to better protect themselves from COVID-19.
That’s in addition to face masks.
The CDC has already been recommending people wear some kind of eye covering, but neither the CDC nor Dr. Fauci has pushed wearing goggles because they are not as easily available as face masks.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, recommended the use of face shields in addition to masks.
“The mask protects others, to block those droplets and block that contamination that happens when you speak or sing or talk, or even breathe,” Birx said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.
“The thing about the face shields — we think that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability for them to touch their eyes and spread the virus as well as those droplets coming towards them. So there are two different technologies for two different reasons.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 across state, Knox County reports 4 new deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Nashville worries rural virus cases could fill hospitals
- Researcher: This new symptom could be a key indicator of COVID-19
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 102,871 cases and 64,234 recoveries
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths
- Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 battle
- These false reports on COVID-19 are proving highly contagious
- US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
- Reporter covering COVID-19 loses grandmother to virus, has warning for others
- Can the coronavirus spread through the air?
- Ahead of second possible closure, Knox County bar owners say business finally improving after first shutdown
- House COVID oversight panel demands documents from Tennessee, 3 other states
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had over 100,000 cases and 1,000 deaths from COVID-19
- Top US virus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci troubled by virus surge in Tennessee, other U.S. states