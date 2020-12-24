Fauci Day: 2020’s surprise celebrity honored on his 80th birthday

(NEXSTAR) – The nation’s top infectious disease expert isn’t used to the entire country taking notice of his birthday. But this is 2020 and while Christmas may be the most anticipated birthday on the calendar, many are celebrating Dr. Anthony Fauci’s December 24th birth as well.
Fauci has been perhaps the most unexpected household name of 2020 as he became the face of scientific efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Politicians, celebrities, and ordinary people have been taking time to thank the octogenarian for his leadership this year, and #DrFauciDay began trending on Twitter well before dawn.
In Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser formally proclaimed the day “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” on Wednesday, calling him a “shining light in dark times for our nation.”
Fauci has served as an advisor to six presidents and as a key member of the Coronavirus Task Force.
President-elect Biden has already said he plans to keep Fauci on as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the next administration.
Fauci was vaccinated against the virus on Tuesday. He has told reporters and friends that he plans to spend a quiet night at home for his birthday.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party