FBI agents seen outside Patriot Homecare in Oak Ridge on Sept. 14, 2022.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge business was raided by federal agents on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

FBI agents were seen at Patriot Homecare, a home health care agency, in Oak Ridge Wednesday morning. Agents wearing ‘evidence response team’ shirts and using gloves were seen moving in and out of the building.

The nature of the investigation has yet to be announced.

“Earlier today, the FBI Knoxville Field Office conducted court authorized activity at 800 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite C-260, in support of an ongoing investigation. No additional information is available at this time.” FBI Knoxville Field Office Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

According to their website, Patriot Homecare has been licensed in Tennessee since 1984 and is locally-owned.