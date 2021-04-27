FBI electronics tech arrested on child pornography charges in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch man, employed by the FBI as an electronics technician, was charged on Tuesday with sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child pornography.

A release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee stated that 38-year-old Justin D. Carroll was arrested by FBI agents Tuesday morning when he arrived to work at the Nashville FBI office.

According to the criminal complaint, Carroll was identified as the user of an email address which was connected to “the facilitation and exchange of sexually explicit images and videos between Carroll and a 14-year-old female in Rhode Island.”

The investigation began in March when a package was received at the Nashville FBI Office addressed to the building, but had no recipient indicated on the label. According to the release, the package had a return address that listed the name and Rhode Island address of an individual, later identified as a 14-year-old girl.

The nature of the package prompted a response from FBI bomb technicians. The package was found to contain a teddy bear and candies.

The statement goes on to say further investigation determined that the 14-year-old girl met Carroll in an online chat room last summer. Their communications continued over multiple platforms, eventually transitioning to Google Hangout and email, including her school email account.

The messages sent by Carroll “consisted primarily of descriptions of intercourse and professions of love and included sexually explicit photos and videos exchanged between Carroll and the minor female,” the release states.

All communications sent from and received by Carroll were determined to have been sent from his personal devices. Carroll had previously provided the teen girl his mailing address, listing the Nashville FBI Office’s street address.

The investigation also identified other accounts of Carroll engaging or attempted to engage in sexually explicit conversations with minors. The investigation remains active.

Carroll faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 50 years in prison, if convicted.

This investigation is being conducted by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Daughtrey is prosecuting the case.

Tuesday’s announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee and Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Douglas Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office.

Carroll is expected to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Tuesday afternoon.