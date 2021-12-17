KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the second time in two weeks, FBI agents and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bank robbery in West Knoxville.

First Citizens Bank on 100 South Campbell Station Road was robbed shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are looking for a suspect they described as a white male with a slim build, standing between 5’10” and 6’0″. He was seen on security footage wearing a dark-colored Rocawear shirt, dark New Balance shoes, with a hat and cloth face mask.

The suspect fled on foot with the direction of travel unknown.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler urges anyone with information to call 865-215-2243, tipsters can remain anonymous.

A bank robbery suspect approaches a bank teller at First Horizon Bank in Knoxville on Monday, Dec. 6. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

The First Horizon Bank at 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road was robbed on Dec. 6. Investigators said an unidentified white male approached a bank teller, demanded money and fled on foot from the bank.

Officials say the suspect is a male who’s around 5’5″ tall. They add the suspect fled from the bank through a nearby McDonald’s parking lot. Law enforcement is asking for dashcam video or any other information from anyone who may have seen the suspect in the parking lot or the Cedar Bluff area

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.