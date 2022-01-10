KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — FBI special agents and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect near Campbell Station Road after a bank robbery at the First Horizon Bank in Farragut. The robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect is described by the FBI as a white male with a slender build, possible his late 20’s to early 30’s. He was wearing a gray shirt with the ‘Champion’ logo on the front, blue jeans, a gray toboggan with the ‘STP’ logo on the front, and a white face mask.

The suspect entered the bank on Parkside Drive, handed tellers a note and demanded money, according to a public affairs officer for the FBI. Tellers complied with the demand. Neither the FBI nor Knox County Sheriff’s Office has said if the suspect was armed.

If you know this person or have information on the robbery, please call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or your local law enforcement agency. An online tip can be submitted at: https://tips.fbi.gov.

The crime caused all Knox County Schools in Farragut to be placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement responded to the situation, said a spokeswoman for Knox County Schools. That lockdown has been lifted.

Two other bank robberies are under investigation in Knox County. The first took place on December 6 at the First Horizon Bank at 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road. Then two weeks later on Dec. 17, the First Citizens Bank on 100 South Campbell Station Road was robbed. Suspects from both incidents are still being sought and it is unknown if the robberies are related.

If you have any information on any of these robberies contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

