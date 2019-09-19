FBI issues reward for wanted Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday its agency is offering a reward for a man wanted on conspiracy charges to possess and distribute crack cocaine.

The FBI saying it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Mahlon Tyron Prater, 22, who earlier this month was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Prater is described as standing 5’10” tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Prater also goes by the street name, “Moe” and is known to carry firearms, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 865-544-0751 or the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.