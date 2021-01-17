FBI: Nashville man arrested in connection to violence at U.S. Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The FBI arrested a man in Nashville Sunday morning in connection to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, according to an FBI spokesperson.

FBI officials spoke with News 2 confirming the arrest. It happened at 600 Southgate Avenue in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood in Nashville.

The U.S. Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee tweeted the identity of the man arrested. They report 35-year-old Blake A. Reed was the man arrested Sunday morning by FBI agents in Nashville on charges relating to the U.S. Capitol Riots.

