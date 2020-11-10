FBI: Ohio murder suspect wanted, has ties to Tennessee

AKRON, Ohio (WJW/WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Cleveland, Ohio is looking for an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of another Ohio teen.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Adarus Macio Black was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford of Akron, Ohio. Sister station WJW-TV reports 18-year-old Crawford was shot and killed on June 14 while out running errands with her grandmother.
Crawford had just graduated high school and had plans to go to college on a scholarship to major in computer science. Black is one of three suspects that were charged in Crawford’s murder, two others 18-year-old Jaion Bivins and 24-year-old Janisha George had previously turned themselves in on charges of obstructing justice.
Investigators believe Black was the one who pulled the trigger. Authorities tell WJW-TV that they believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and say there is no indication that the suspects knew Crawford.
Black has still not been captured and has ties to Michigan, Tennessee, and California, as well as Northeast Ohio. He is described as being between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has scars on his stomach and tattoo sleeves on both arms, as well as a two-line tattoo across the top of his chest that reads “Death Before Dishonor” and “Loyalty Trust Respect.”
There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to Black’s capture.
Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts is urged to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or the USMS at 1-866-4WANTED.