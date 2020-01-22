Feathered dinosaur fossil discovered in China

(CNN) — A new dinosaur called Wulong Bohaiensis or ‘dancing dragon’ has been identified by researchers.
Last week, researchers, including Ashley Poust, published their discovery of a new dinosaur named Wulong Bohaiensis or ‘dancing dragon’ that lived about 120 million years ago.
They determined that the dinosaur was about the size of a raven but double its length with a long, bony tail.
Its entire body was covered with feathers, complete with two plumes at the tail’s end.
Poust and her colleagues have declared that this feathered dinosaur demonstrates a crucial link between dinosaurs and birds.
Poust commented that given that these animals “lived twice as long ago as t-rex, it’s pretty amazing how well-preserved they are.”