SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday marked two years since Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell was reported missing.

On Feb. 18, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a Department of Children’s Services referral regarding a child who had not been seen by certain family members in about two months.

The next day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for the missing 15-month-old.

Just over two weeks later, on March 6, Evelyn’s body was found on a family member’s property.

Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, is facing several charges, including murder, related to her daughter’s death.

Last month, a judge decided not to lower Megan Boswell’s $1 million bond. She remains housed in the Sullivan County Jail.

Another court hearing is scheduled for April 7. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26.