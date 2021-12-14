NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to nine Tennessee counties impacted in the state’s tornado outbreak.

The emergency declaration makes Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley counties eligible for federal funding reimbursement for emergency measures taken in response to the tornado, according to a release.

The declaration directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide direct operational assistance, if necessary, to the declared counties.

In its response to Gov. Lee’s granting the declaration, FEMA indicated additional designations for assistance may be made available on further evaluation.

“Our emergency officials, first responders, and law enforcement brought hope where there was none in the aftermath of these storms,” said Gov. Lee. “Our effort now will be to bring as much relief as possible to these devastated communities.”

Tennessee will seek a Major Disaster Declaration for qualifying jurisdictions after local officials are able to complete a thorough assessment of storm damage to make FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs available to the declared counties that qualify for federal help.

Two lines of severe weather moved in across Tennessee beginning Friday evening and into Saturday morning. The storms produced at least seven tornadoes across west and Middle Tennessee, claimed four lives in the state and left more than 150,000 people without power.

TEMA has made a recovery web page available in an effort to help storm survivors find resources and support.